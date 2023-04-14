Russians took several hundred children from occupied cities of Zaporizhzhia region, - Fedorov

Russian invaders are taking teenagers from 14 to 17 years of age out of the occupied territories.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov informed Radio Svoboda's News of the Azov project about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Almost 250 children were taken from Enerhodar and Kamianka-Dniprovska, and then children were taken to camps from Melitopol. And currently they are going to recruit at least 200 children to such camps. We clearly understand that this is not about rehabilitation and not about education "Unfortunately, there are cases when not all children return. This is one of the mechanisms of propaganda and terror," Fedorov noted.

He said that parents in the occupation are mostly not asked if they agree to let their children go.

"We have to understand that the residents in the temporary occupation are people without rights. They live as if in a prison. That's why they don't particularly ask the opinion of their parents there," says the mayor.

