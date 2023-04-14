Poland has already provided Ukraine with military aid worth 3 billion euros, - Duda

Poland’s military aid to Ukraine is currently estimated at about 3 billion euros.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, President Andrzej Duda stated this during a joint press conference in Vienna with the President of Austria Alexander van der Bellen.

He reminded that Poland is now transferring MiG-29 aircraft from its arsenal to Ukraine. At the same time, he expressed satisfaction with the fact that Austria supports the decision to transfer to the defenders of Ukraine the planes that Warsaw once received from Germany.

"We are transferring various types of weapons to Ukraine, starting with Krab self-propelled guns and Piorun MANPADS, to enable the defenders of Ukraine to effectively repel Russian aggression. This aid, given our capabilities, is huge: we estimate that it currently amounts to about 3 billion euros," emphasized the Polish leader.

Duda also stated that Warsaw is well aware that if Russian aggression is not stopped, it will pose a threat to Poland and Eastern Europe in the future.

"Therefore, we have the feeling that today Ukrainians are actually protecting Europe and our country. Therefore, we consider it natural to support Ukraine militarily," Duda concluded.