Some of explosions in Crimea may turn out to be tests of new Ukrainian weapons, - Danilov

It is possible that some explosions on the territory of the annexed Crimea may be connected with tests of new types of Ukrainian weapons.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

"Believe me, if there are tests of this or that weapon, they are taking place on our territory. I emphasize once again, Crimea is our territory. Maybe, on such a day, tests of new modern types of weapons took place there. I do not rule it out," he noted.

Danilov also commented on the construction of fortifications by Russian troops on the beaches of Crimea, stating that they will not help.

"Perhaps they are guessing something there, making a guess, but believe me, it definitely won't save them, no matter how many kilometers of chances they accumulate," Danilov said.