Russians’ plan for today is to destabilize Ukraine from inside - Danilov

The enemy cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, so it is trying to destabilize the situation inside the country.

This statement was made by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, during a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Terrorists cannot defeat us militarily, and they now have a big task from May to October to try to destabilize the situation inside our country. This is their plan for today," Danilov said.

In his opinion, the Russians realize that they will not be able to keep their own country from collapsing for a long time, so they are trying to "resolve the Ukrainian issue" as soon as possible.

"This is very dangerous for us, given the presence of traitors and collaborators on our territory... We are entering a very difficult and challenging period of turbulence due to internal issues," Danilov emphasized.

He noted that the political process in Ukraine has intensified over the past two to three weeks.

"Someone has imagined that there may be elections in October, someone has put this in, and some 'figures' who used to do business with Medvedchuk are now uniting and starting to try to undermine the country," Danilov added.

