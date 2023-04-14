Poland will gradually transfer MiG-29s it still has in service to Ukraine - Duda

Poland will transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine gradually, as it replenishes its own fleet with FA-50 and later F-35 fighters.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this in Vienna, answering journalists' questions during a press conference with Austrian leader Alexander van der Bellen, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are currently sending MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. Probably, we will gradually transfer these planes, what we still have left, from our resources to Ukraine. However, we will do this as these resources are replenished with new NATO-standard aircraft that we buy for the Polish army," Duda said.

He noted that these are FA-50 aircraft that Poland has purchased from South Korea, and the first units of which will arrive in Poland this summer, as well as F-35 aircraft from the United States.

Duda said that the production of F-35s for the Polish Armed Forces has already begun, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who recently visited the United States, held talks on this topic with the American manufacturer, Lokheed Martin.

The Polish leader also noted that Poland ranks third, after the United States and the United Kingdom, in terms of military assistance to Ukraine. He noted that it was Poland that, at the call of the Ukrainian side, initiated the creation of the so-called tank coalition to provide Ukraine with more modern tanks to improve its defense capabilities.