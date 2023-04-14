Putin is trying to intimidate Western Europe, - Duda on deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia is trying to induce psychosis and intimidate Western Europe with reports of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this in Vienna, answering journalists' questions during a press conference with Austrian leader Alexander van der Bellen, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am not afraid of this. Putin is trying to intimidate us, to cause psychosis. Putin is trying to frighten, first of all, Western Europe, that he will deploy a nuclear arsenal, bring nuclear warheads closer to the borders of Western Europe," Duda said.

He emphasized: "Poland has information, and this has been going on for many years, that despite all the agreements and international treaties, Russia has been militarizing the Kaliningrad region for many years, deploying weapons that should not be there.

The President of Poland expressed his belief that NATO's presence and the increased presence of the US Army in Eastern Europe, including Poland, "weaken the possibility of Russia's aggressive actions."

Duda emphasized that he is more concerned about the fate of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which are currently under threat, in particular the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was seized by Russians.

He emphasized that it is this kind of nuclear threat from the Russians that is of greater concern than the alleged deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"It is obvious that in light of the resistance of Ukraine and the world to Russian imperial plans, the Russian authorities and Putin are trying to flex their muscles and scare the world in various ways. But let's not let ourselves be intimidated: we are strong because we are united," Duda stated.

