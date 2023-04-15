ENG
Canada provides 3 Leopard firing simulators for training of Ukrainian crews, - Defense Minister Anand

Canada has provided three Leopard tank firing simulators to train Ukrainian crews.

This was stated by Minister of Defense of Canada Anita Anand, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"In addition to the eight Leopard 2 tanks we have delivered to Poland, Canada has deployed three Leopard firing simulators to help train Ukrainian crews in tank handling and tactics," the minister said.

"Our support for Ukraine is multifaceted and will continue," Anand assured.

Read more: Canada’s aid to Ukraine has exceeded $6 billion - Trudeau’s office

