Up to $500 billion of frozen Russian assets can be used to rebuild Ukraine - Shmyhal

The government of Ukraine is negotiating with partners on the legal justification and practical involvement of frozen Russian assets, which cover $300 to $500 billion, in projects to rebuild Ukraine’s destroyed infrastructure.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference on Friday in Washington, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are discussing with our partners all possible legal mechanisms on how to confiscate all these (frozen - ed.) assets and how to use them for projects to restore Ukrainian infrastructure," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that it is the aggressor, not international donors, who must compensate for all the losses and destruction it has caused to Ukraine.

"We see this as the only significant, important source for Ukraine's recovery. The amount is potentially from $300 to $500 billion," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that this is one of the most difficult topics for the partners, but thanks to consistent work, there are already shifts. In particular, according to him, Canada has become a "driver" of the confiscation of the Russian oligarch's funds. The next step is the confiscation of the Ruslan airplane of the Volga-Dnepr company. In addition, the United States seized the first more than $5 million and handed it over to Ukraine.

"That is, it is an open door for us to continue the conversation about the confiscation of Russian funds," noted Shmyhal.

