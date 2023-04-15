Enemy concentrated all their efforts around Mariinka, last night there were 101 shellings and three assaults, - Defense Forces

The Russian invaders are concentrating their efforts around Mariinka and are trying to break through Ukrainian defenses to block Avdiivka.

This was announced by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmiaInform.

"The Russians are trying to break through our defenses to block Avdiivka. Over the past night, 101 shellings and three assaults took place in the Donetsk direction," the report says.

Dmytrashkivsky noted that in this direction, a decrease in the enemy's assault actions is noted. So, in March, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 1273 times, 301 storming operations have been recorded to date. On April 11, the enemy carried out thirty-one attacks, on the 12th there were twenty-four assaults, on April 13 - twenty-three. Yesterday, April 14, the Russians tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders twenty-five times.

"The number of shelling is also decreasing. If during March the Russians shelled our positions more than 9,300 times, as of today, April 15, this figure is almost 2,700. We can say that the enemy has reduced the shelling by almost half. This shows that the occupiers are currently hungry for ammunition and have moved to the "limits" in attacking our positions. "There is also a feeling of exhaustion of the Russians in terms of manpower - they lost a large number of personnel in the Vugledarsky direction, where the situation is relatively calm at the moment," Dmytrashkivsky said.