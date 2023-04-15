Ministry of Defense of Russia has begun mobilizing prisoners, they are being sent to war with Ukraine, - Defense Forces

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation began to mobilize prisoners into the regular army and send them to fight against Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The so-called "Z units" have appeared in our field of vision, consisting of mobilized criminals, that is, convicts who are mobilized and serving their service," he said.

Dmytrashkivskyi noted that 15 such occupiers surrendered to the Defense Forces in the Donetsk direction.

The spokesman added that the mobilization of prisoners could be an explanation for the conflict between the founder of the "Wagner" PMC Yevhen Prigozhin and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu:

"It is clear that Shoigu broke bread with Prigozhin regarding the replenishment of the Armed Forces."