3 131 2
Bodies of two more victims were recovered from rubble in Sloviansk, State Emergency Service said
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The bodies of two more victims were recovered from the rubble of a five-story building in Sloviansk.
This was reported to Suspilne by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region, Bakhal, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, the number of dead as a result of yesterday's shelling of the city increased to 11 people, 21 people were injured. six people died in the destroyed five-story building.
Search and rescue operations continue.
As reported, in the afternoon of April 14, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region, as a result of which 10 buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...