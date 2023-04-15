Bodies of two more victims were recovered from rubble in Sloviansk, State Emergency Service said

The bodies of two more victims were recovered from the rubble of a five-story building in Sloviansk.

This was reported to Suspilne by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region, Bakhal, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the number of dead as a result of yesterday's shelling of the city increased to 11 people, 21 people were injured. six people died in the destroyed five-story building.

Search and rescue operations continue.

As reported, in the afternoon of April 14, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region, as a result of which 10 buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: Enemy concentrated all their efforts around Mariinka, last night there were 101 shellings and three assaults, - Defense Forces