Alert has been called off in Kyiv and its region. In a number of regions, however, threat remains (updated)
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv, in Kyiv region and in several other regions of Ukraine.
According to social media reports, flashes were seen and a sound similar to an explosion was heard in the Kyiv region.
Please get to the nearest shelter!
At 23:01, the air raid alert was canceled in Kyiv and its region.
