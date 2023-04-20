ENG
News War in Ukraine War
war (20280) air alert (127)

Alert has been called off in Kyiv and its region. In a number of regions, however, threat remains (updated)

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv, in Kyiv region and in several other regions of Ukraine.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ.

According to social media reports, flashes were seen and a sound similar to an explosion was heard in the Kyiv region.

Please get to the nearest shelter!

At 23:01, the air raid alert was canceled in Kyiv and its region.

Read more: Two explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia - mass media

