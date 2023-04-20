On April 19, evening, a NASA satellite crashed to land near Kyiv. Air alert was announced to avoid human injuries - Kyiv Military Administration

On Wednesday evening, a NASA space satellite fell in Kyiv. Kyiv Military Administration reported that that was not Ukrainian air defense system operation.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in official Telegram channel of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Around 22:00 on April 19, a bright glow of an aerial object was observed in the sky in Kyiv. According to preliminary information, this phenomenon was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. To avoid casualties from falling debris, an air alert was announced. No air defense system was in operation," said Serhii Popko, Head of KMVA.

