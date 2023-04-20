At NATO summit, Ukraine expects adoption of package of security guarantees, - Zelensky

Ukraine expects a package of security guarantees to be approved at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state said this during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We need something more than the current format of relations. We want to understand when Ukraine will be in NATO. We want security guarantees along the way. We are not preparing an alternative to membership and we do not consider it a compromise," the president said.

"We will be in the Alliance. We believe that these are security guarantees for Ukraine. The package of guarantees on this path is what we would like to approve in Vilnius. We will prepare everything for sure," added Zelensky.

