As result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia, family died in their own yard, - RMA

A man and a woman were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy shelling.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

"A Russian projectile took the life of a family in Malia Tokmachka: a 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died in their own yard.

A 62-year-old woman who was returning home with the bread she had received for herself and her neighbors was injured during the artillery shelling in Kamiansk," the message reads.

