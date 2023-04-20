4 097 2
As result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia, family died in their own yard, - RMA
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
A man and a woman were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy shelling.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET informs.
"A Russian projectile took the life of a family in Malia Tokmachka: a 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died in their own yard.
A 62-year-old woman who was returning home with the bread she had received for herself and her neighbors was injured during the artillery shelling in Kamiansk," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...