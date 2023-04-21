Moldova reports violation of security regime by Russian troops in Transnistria

At a meeting of Joint Control Commission (JCC) for management of peacekeeping operation in Transnistria, Moldova reported violations of security regime by so-called Russian peacekeeping contingent.

During the JCC meeting, Moldova raised the issue of illegal posts of "Transnistrian" security forces and the need to withdraw them from the so-called security zone located along the entire administrative border between the right and left banks of the Dniester.

The Moldovan delegation drew attention to the repeated cases of the joint peacekeeping forces setting up checkpoints where cars, including those of diplomats accredited in Moldova, are stopped without any reason.

Chisinau also pointed to violations of the Security Zone regime by the Russian military contingent from February to April 2023. It was about the uncoordinated "movement of armored military equipment outside the location of the Joint Peacekeeping Forces posts."

The Bureau for Reintegration of Moldova emphasized that these incidents "resonated in society and increased the discontent of residents of the Security Zone, who are regularly subjected to unreasonable stops with excessive checks of documents and vehicles."