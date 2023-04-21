AFU repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in 4 directions. Fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut, - General Staff

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on April 21 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the four hundred and twenty-second day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine began.

During the past day, the Russian Federation carried out 23 airstrikes. Tonight, the enemy used about 10 Shahed-136 type unmanned aerial vehicles (information being clarified), 8 of which were destroyed by our defenders. Also, the Russian aggressors fired 49 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.

At the cost of heavy losses, the enemy concentrates its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. During the past day, more than 60 enemy attacks were repulsed against them. The fiercest battles are being fought for the city of Bakhmut.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka, and Hremiachka of the Chernihiv region; Stukalyvka and Pavlivka of the Sumy region, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Neskuchne and Khatny in Kharkiv region.

Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy shelling in the direction of Kupyansk last day.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position, led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Serebriansk Forestry area. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Ivanivka, Verhnyokamianske, and Spirne in the Donetsk region have already come under artillery shelling.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Zaliznianske, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Zalizne, Nelipivka, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Kamianka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske districts of the Donetsk region, without success. Shelled, in particular, Keramik, Stepove, Kamianka, Tonenka, Severne, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

In the Mariinka direction, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the Mariinka and Pobeda areas of the Donetsk region. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. At the same time, during the day, it shelled more than 40 settlements. Among them are Olhivske, Malynivka, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of rocket troops and artillery hit 5 enemy control points during the day.

