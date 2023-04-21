OC "South" about another attack by drones: Ruscists are looking for air defense forces and means

Russian occupation forces are looking for new tactics on the battlefield and are trying to determine the location of Ukrainian air defense systems.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", informed about this on the air of the national telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We emphasized that they will look for new tactics and, obviously, they were not just hunting for critical and strategic infrastructure objects, they are looking for air defense forces and means, because, in a cheaper way than missiles, they are now attacking, because they save rockets," Humeniuk noted.

"If last night they attacked from the direction of the Sea of Azov, now they are looking for different ways and are trying to attack more from other regions: from the north, from the north-west, north-east," said the spokeswoman.

Humeniuk also noted that while testing new tactics, the occupiers are launching three waves of "Shahed" UAVs.

"Obviously, they choose the tactics that will be most effective for them, but still 10, 12, 14, and 15 drones in one attack they still use in a wave-like way. That is, the first line detects air defense where it will start working, the second - try to hit, friction - already attacks infrastructure objects, which are the main targets. Therefore, we observe that they are adjusting, trying to disperse the efforts of air defense," the spokeswoman explained.

