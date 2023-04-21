On agenda of "Ramstein" is analysis of what has already been done, strategy for 2023, and current needs of AFU, - Reznikov

On the eve of the Ramstein meeting, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke about the agenda.

The head of the Ministry of Defense announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Ramstein begins. Today we celebrate the anniversary of this format. On the agenda is the analysis of what has been done, our strategy for 2023, the current needs of the Armed Forces, the distribution of assistance programs among all units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. We feel the support of our partners and continue to strive for victory," the message reads.

