Patriot is already on combat duty in air defense system of Ukraine, - Air Force

The "Patriot" SAM has already started combat duty in Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Checked the combat positions of the "Patriot" SAM in one of the directions! I thanked our anti-aircraft gunners who completed the training much earlier than planned! Thanks to the partners and everyone who contributed!

In the photo behind me, the "Patriot" air defense system launcher, which is already on combat duty in the air defense system of Ukraine!

Although in small numbers, we already have modern Western anti-aircraft missile systems: NASAMS, IRIS-T, Patriot, SAMP/T, Crotale, Gepard, and others," the message reads.

According to Oleshchuk, the Air Force needs the F-16 to complete the puzzle of a promising Ukrainian air defense system.

