All NATO countries agreed that Ukraine should become member of Alliance, - Stoltenberg

All NATO member states agree that Ukraine should become a member of the Alliance.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this.

"All NATO members agreed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. We discussed both membership and security guarantees with President Zelensky. And, of course, Ukraine needs security, because no one can say when and how this war will end. But we know that when the end of the war comes, we must ensure that it does not happen again," he said before the start of the Rammstein-style meeting.

According to him, the main focus now is on Putin not winning the war, so that Ukraine wins. Because without a sovereign, independent Ukraine, it makes no sense to discuss the issue of membership.

