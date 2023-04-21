Ministry of Defense on situation in Bakhmut: Fierce fighting is going on. In some areas, enemy is advancing

The enemy’s offensive continues in the East. There, the enemy continues offensive actions in four directions at the same time - Mariinka, Avdiivka, Lyman, Bakhmut.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, in most of these directions, thanks to our defenders, the enemy is unable to advance. In these areas, our soldiers not only defend themselves but also actively operate.

"Who follows the reports of the General Staff, noticed that the enemy tried to move in two more directions this week - Kupiansk and Shakhtarsky. But our fighters repelled the attacks and the enemy did not pass," says Maliar.

She reminds that Bakhmut remains the hottest place.

Read more: Citizens are urged not to report death of serviceman until official confirmation, - Ministry of Defense

"This is what the enemy is doing. Fierce battles are currently taking place there. The enemy is attacking. It is completely destroying houses and structures. In some areas, it is advancing in some places. At the same time, our brave defenders of Bakhmut are carrying out both defensive actions and active assaults. The enemy is suffering unjustifiably high losses. The situation is tense but under control. Decisions are made according to military expediency," the official summed up.