During past week, marines destroyed 131 invaders and 6 units of enemy equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

The units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the created groups, continue to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"Over the past week, our military managed to destroy: 131 occupiers, 1 unit of armored combat vehicles, 1 unit of artillery systems, 2 mortar units, 1 ATGM unit, and 1 unit of special equipment," the message reads.

