Russia has stopped launching balloons into territory of Ukraine due to weather conditions, - Air Force

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that the Russian invaders stopped launching the so-called balloons due to unfavorable weather conditions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Lately, the enemy does not launch balloons. There must be suitable weather conditions for them - at least the wind must be where it needs to be. They are not particularly focused on, it is not a big problem, its operators identify it," he said and reminded that the Russian Federation is attacking the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones for the third night in a row.

Ignat also explained that yesterday the alert was announced twice due to the fact that at first there was a flight of the MiG-31K aircraft, which is a potential carrier of the "Kinjal" missiles, later the air alert was related to the "shaheds".

