Zelensky held meeting of Headquarters: They analyzed situation at front, discussed adjustment of production of missiles and ammunition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"At the meeting, the Headquarters analyzed the current situation in all areas of the front. We listened to Budanov - we know about all the plans of the enemy in the near future. We are developing an even better scheme for the distribution of weapons and ammunition by units, special attention here - to the newly created brigades. They also discussed the issue of setting up the production of missiles and ammunition domestic enterprises. We are getting stronger every day," the head of state noted.

Read more: Russia has stopped launching balloons into territory of Ukraine due to weather conditions, - Air Force