Orban is outraged by Stoltenberg’s statement about Ukraine’s future in NATO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn was outraged by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement that Ukraine should become a member of the Alliance in the future.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

So, on Twitter, the Hungarian Prime Minister shared the news from Politico, in which the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were quoted.

"Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help you make this possible," Stoltenberg noted at the time.

Orban commented on this statement with the word "What?!".

Read more: All NATO countries agreed that Ukraine should become member of Alliance, - Stoltenberg