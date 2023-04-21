Kuleba called on EU to consider second tranche of 1 billion euros as soon as possible (updated)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on the high representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, to facilitate the speedy completion of the consideration of the second tranche in the amount of 1 billion euros for the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

Kuleba wrote about this on his Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"During our conversation, I thanked Josep Borrell for all the EU's defense assistance, in particular for the last billion euros for urgent ammunition needs. I called for the earliest possible conclusion of the discussions on the second tranche of €1 billion for joint procurement to guarantee security in Europe," Kuleba wrote .

Borrell also reported the conversation. "Since February 9, more than 66% of the first 1 billion euros have been provided. The urgency is clear - the EU will do everything possible to provide the need, and provide it quickly," he assured.

It will be recalled that European Union leaders recently approved a plan to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery pieces over the next 12 months to help resist a Russian invasion.

