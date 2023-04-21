Battle of attrition in Ukraine is turning into war of logistics, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia’s war against Ukraine is turning into a logistical one.

He announced this before the meeting of the contact group in Ramstein, answering questions from the media, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, it is as important to discuss specific types of weapons as it is to talk about the fact that all military aid is functioning properly.

He noted that it is about ammunition, spare parts, fuel and other components.

"This battle of attrition is turning into a war of logistics," Stoltenberg said.

