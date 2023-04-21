Weapons arriving in coming months will give Armed Forces advantage on battlefield - Austin

The participants of the Ramstein-format meeting (more than 50 countries) decided to increase the military power of Ukraine, which "will really give the Armed Forces an advantage on the battlefield."

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said this at a briefing after the meeting, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"In the coming months, we will increase the military power of Ukraine, and we will also conduct trainings for the Ukrainian military... I am sure that the equipment that will arrive in Ukraine soon, in the coming months, will really give the Armed Forces an advantage on the battlefield," he said.

Austin noted the "exceptional power and bravery" of the Armed Forces, which "never cease to amaze."

"Many participants in today's meeting also supported the proposal to provide ammunition for anti-aircraft defense and other heavy weapons," the head of the Pentagon said.

According to him, representatives of the European Union put forward a proposal to speed up the production and supply of ammunition for Ukraine.

