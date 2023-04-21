4 774 165
Ukrainian language, history, and Constitution exams: Zelenskyy signs law on citizenship acquisition
On April 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Bill 7606 on new rules for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.
This refers to the draft law on amendments to the Laws of Ukraine "On Citizenship of Ukraine" and "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" regarding the conditions for admission to Ukrainian citizenship, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian Truth.
On April 21, Zelenskyy signed this law.
According to the law, in order to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, one will have to pass exams on the Ukrainian language, history, and the Constitution.
