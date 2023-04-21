Stoltenberg on Ukrainian Armed Forces counteroffensive: Ukrainian troops to liberate even more territories

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that Ukraine is ready to regain more territory as it prepares for an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"I am sure that they will now be able to free up even more land," Stoltenberg told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrainian Truth.

According to him, one of the main issues during the meeting was to take into account "all the different capabilities, systems, supplies that Ukrainians need to be able to win back more land."

The NATO official noted that Germany and the United States have delivered several Patriot air defense batteries, which he said are "operating in Ukraine." He declined to provide further details or the exact number of Patriot systems delivered.

Stoltenberg added that the Alliance is now focused on ensuring Ukraine's victory, and after the war is over, on ensuring that Kyiv has "a deterrent force to prevent new attacks."