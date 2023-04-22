AFU repelled 53 enemy attacks in 4 directions. Bakhmut remains at epicenter of hostilities, - General Staff

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. The city of Bakhmut remains at the epicenter of hostilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on April 22 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the four hundred and twenty-third day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore International Humanitarian Law, strikes, and fires not only at the positions of our troops but also at the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 30 airstrikes, and launched 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine. Some units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to keep a certain number of his troops in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. During the past day, he shelled the settlements of Leonivka and Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Shalyhine, Volfyne, and Kindrativka of the Sumy region, as well as Hoptivka and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, during the past day, the enemy attempted to improve the tactical position, carried out assault operations near the settlement of Lyman Pershy, without success. Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kotliarivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Bilogorivka. Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Ivanivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, and Zvanivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

Fierce battles for the city of Bakhmut continue in the Bakhmut direction. In the vicinity of Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions. Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Pidenne, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka region, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Stepovye Pervomayske, and Nevelske, without success. It shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region, and several others.

In the Mariinka direction, during the past day, enemy attacks were repulsed in the Mariinka area. Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire again.

In the Shakhtarsk direction of the past day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Vuhledar. It also shelled Prechistivka, Novoukrayinka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. During the past day, he carried out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas. Among them are Olhivske, Pavlivka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Antonivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 5 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of missile troops and artillery have hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and 2 more important military objects of the enemy.