Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 185,730 people (+680 per day), 3,672 tanks, 2,832 artillery systems, 7,130 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of April 22, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 185,730 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.04.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 185,730 (+680) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3672 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7130 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 2832 (+5) units,

MLRS - 539 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 289 (+4) units,

aircraft - 308 (+0) units,

helicopters - 293 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2398 (+4),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5718 (+5) units,

special equipment 337 (+3).

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian D-30 howitzer. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," the message reads.