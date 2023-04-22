Occupiers fired 235 shells from heavy artillery and UAVs in Kherson region during day, - RMA

Last day, the Russian military carried out 45 shellings of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 45 attacks, firing 235 shells from heavy artillery and UAVs.

The Russian military took aim at the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

There are no victims or victims among the civilian population," the message reads.

Regarding the evacuation of the population, Prokudin noted that 83 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region.

