Traitor Aksenov says that air defense forces worked in sky over Crimea

The so-called head of the occupying "administration" of Crimea, the traitor Serhii Aksenov, reported that air defense forces had worked in the sky over Crimea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Aksenov's Telegram channel.

As usual, he assures that there are no damages or victims.

It is currently unknown what the alleged work of the Air Defense Forces is connected with.

