Occupiers reduced pressure on Vuhledar. Avdiivka-Mariinka direction is very difficult, - Defense Forces

The Russian occupation forces have reduced the pressure on Vuhledar, but the Avdiivka-Mariinka direction remains very difficult.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region Oleksii Dmytrashkivsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.ua.

"The shelling does not stop 24 hours a day. Thanks to our soldiers, none of the enemy's attacks were successful," Dmytrashkivsky emphasized.

According to him, the occupiers stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 24 times in the past day in the Mariinka and Avdiivka regions.

