Ukraine appealed to G7 countries for help in demining agricultural lands

Ukraine needs international assistance in demining territories, in particular agricultural lands.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, this was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky during an online speech at the meeting of the ministers of agriculture of the G7 countries, which is being held in Japan.

According to him, 470,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine are now mined. So far, only 17.5% of the mined territories have been surveyed, of which 57,000 hectares are for agricultural purposes.

"The process of demining the liberated territories does not stop. But this process is complicated and will stretch for decades.

To date, more than 2,600 sappers from state and private structures carry out demining in Ukraine. With such capacity, it will take us more than 20 years to clear only agricultural land," the minister emphasized.

Solskyi also noted that Ukraine urgently needs special equipment to speed up demining. He noted that the sapper manually clears 15-20 square meters. m per day, and demining equipment - 6 square kilometers. And at the same time, maximum safety for sappers is maintained.

"We have an urgent need for technical equipment for demining. We understand exactly what kind of equipment it is and how much it is needed. And here we hope for your help," said Solsky.

He emphasized that international support will speed up the demining process and save the lives of Ukrainians who are forced to take daily risks.

"There are brave farmers among the farmers who do not wait until it is their turn to clear mines. Some farmers demine the fields on their own, using metal detectors, at their own peril and risk," the minister said.

