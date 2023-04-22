During April 22, Russians shelled border of Sumy region three times, - OC "South"

On Saturday, April 22, Russian troops shelled the border of the Sumy region three times with self-propelled guns and barrel artillery.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by OC "South".

According to reports, from 2:00 to 2:15 p.m., 4 "arrivals", probably from self-propelled guns, were recorded in the area of the village of Korenyok. As a result of the shelling, a field with corn caught fire.

From 1:00 p.m. to 1:20 p.m., 10 "arrivals", probably barrel artillery, were recorded in the area of Brusky settlement.

From 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., 5 "arrivals", probably from self-propelled guns, were recorded in the area of the settlement of Ulanov.

The military reports that there were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure.

