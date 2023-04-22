Due to Russian shelling, 67 settlements in Donetsk region are without water supply - Defense Forces

On Saturday, Russian troops attacked Vuhledar in Donetsk region at least 6 times with FAB-500 aircraft bombs, and 67 settlements were left without water supply as a result of damage to the power supply in Karlivka.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UP, this was stated by Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, during a telethon.

He noted: "Today the enemy attacked Vuhledar at least 6 times with FAB-500 aircraft bombs, there are significant destructions of houses. We are clarifying the situation with regard to civilians. As for Maryinka and Avdiivka, the enemy continues to storm the area.

Today, as a result of the assault, the power supply in Karlivka was damaged, which led to the suspension of water supply to 67 settlements. The enemy also continues to storm Avdiivka. They are trying not only to assault, but also to launch artillery strikes and use aviation."

According to Dmytrashkivsky, about 1,800 civilians, including two children, still remain in Avdiivka. Authorities are trying to convince people to evacuate.

Read more: About 5 million Ukrainians do not have access to drinking water because of war, - Ministry of Environment