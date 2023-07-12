After end of war, agreements regarding Ukraine’s path to NATO will be reviewed, - Stoltenberg

After the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine, it will be necessary to review the agreements reached at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jensa Stoltenberg during a press conference in Vilnius.

"When the war ends, the agreements that were reached today will be reviewed in the future, and certain amendments will be made, in particular, to Ukraine's path to NATO," NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg noted that currently everyone agrees that the future of Ukraine lies only in NATO.

"We emphasize that Ukraine will be a member of NATO. We have agreed on a practical and political toolkit to bring Ukraine closer to NATO. Everyone now has a common understanding that any decision cannot be made until the end of the war," he emphasized.

