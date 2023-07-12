ENG
News War
Zelensky to Biden: USA provides us with enormous support. This saves lives of Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the assistance provided in the war against the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET reports, he stated this during a meeting with Biden at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"We are counting on you. You give us a lot of support. I want to thank all Americans. We understand that this is more than $3 billion today. This is a lot of support. I understand that this is a lot of money. But I want to say that you are spending this money not just to fight. You spend this money to save our lives.

I think that in this way we are protecting a huge part of Europe and the world. I also want to thank you for participating in this summit," he said.

