Ukraine will definitely be invited to NATO when war ends, - Zelensky according to results of summit in Vilnius

Following the NATO summit in Vilnius, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will be in the Alliance, but only after the end of the war.

The head of state announced this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"We received strong support from three dozen countries. I believe that we will be in NATO as soon as the security situation is stabilized. This means that, in simple terms, at the moment when the war ends, Ukraine will definitely be invited to NATO. Ukraine will definitely become a member of the union. I haven't heard any other opinion today," he said.

