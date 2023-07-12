IAEA has still not received permission from occupiers to inspect roofs of Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors

The Russian occupiers have not yet given IAEA experts access to the roofs of reactor units 3 and 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was announced by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As Grossi noted, experts have not found any mines or explosive devices on the territory of the station in recent days. Meanwhile, they continue to wait for access to the roofs of reactor units 3 and 4 after recent reports of explosives being placed there.

"In recent days, IAEA experts have heard a series of explosions that apparently took place at some distance from the ZNPP, but are nevertheless a stark reminder of the potential risks to nuclear and physical nuclear security that the facility faces during a military conflict in the country." , - writes the press service of the IAEA.

One of the explosions occurred on July 8, and several more - in the evening of July 10. Also, one of the explosions rang out yesterday, July 11, in the morning and five in the evening.

We remind you that earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the possible preparation of provocations by the occupiers on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the near future.

On the evening of July 4, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian military had placed items similar to explosives on the roofs of several power units of the ZNPP.

Earlier it was reported that unknown objects appeared on the roof of the IV power unit of the ZNPP. Mass media published satellite photos.

