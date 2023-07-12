Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation returns home with a significant security victory. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up work of Ukrainian delegation at NATO Summit in Vilnius.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelensky's official telegram.

The statement reads: "This is a very important success for Ukraine. I am grateful to all the leaders, all NATO countries for their very practical and unprecedented support for Ukraine, given the decades of our relations. Today, we have security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO - a very important package of guarantees. We have agreed with the G7 on the basis of the architecture of guarantees, and then we will expand them with bilateral and multilateral agreements with partners.

Security guarantees include: measures to help Ukraine defend itself and prevent new aggression, measures in case of new aggression, and support in bringing Russia to justice for its aggression.

The Ukrainian delegation is returning home with a significant security victory for our people and our country. This opens up completely new security opportunities for us. I thank everyone who worked for this! I thank you, dear colleagues - US President Joseph Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholze, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Melos, andPrime Minister of Italy Giorgio Meloni, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursulo von der Leyen".

