We believe there will be our victory before next NATO summit in mid-2024, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Ukraine will defeat Russia before next NATO summit in mid-2024.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated it during his presconference following Vilnius NATO Summit.

Answering a question about Ukraine's expectations for the next NATO summit, Zelenskyy said: "It is true, we believe in victory."

Zelenskyy said: "We believe that the next very important step for Ukraine will be at the next NATO summit - symbolically, after all, 75 years of the Alliance - in Washington. I think we need to work hard and prepare for this summit."

Watch more: Zelenskyy: We received support from leaders and unambiguity that Ukraine will be in NATO. VIDEO

The Head of State emphasized that victory is his main and only desire, and "with victory will definitely come NATO membership."

"And everything is clear to everyone: we already have absolute unity that Ukraine will be a member of the European Union. This is absolutely fair: Ukraine has been fighting for such a near future for itself - to be an equal member of the EU, a security alliance and an independent state," the Ukrainian president summarized.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation returns home with a significant security victory. VIDEO