Occupants want to switch ZNPP Unit 4 from cold to heat mode - IAEA

Occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is prepared to switch unit 4 from cold shutdown to hot shutdown.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the occupiers, this is done to bring unit 5, which is currently in a "hot shutdown," into a "cold shutdown" state for preventive maintenance.

The IAEA explains that the steam produced by one unit during the hot shutdown is used for various nuclear safety purposes, including the processing of liquid radioactive waste collected in storage tanks.

"The remaining units remain in cold shutdown mode," the IAEA said in a statement.

"However, the IAEA experts strongly recommend that ZNPP explore all possible options for installing an external boiler to generate the necessary steam, which would allow all power units to be put into a "cold shutdown" state, since the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has issued an order to limit the operation of all six units in a "cold shutdown" state, the report says.

