"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: air defense forces shot down almost 10 drones, one person died, two were injured. PHOTO

Last night, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Kyiv with Iranian drones. Explosions were heard in several districts of the capital. There is destruction, dead and wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KСMA.

"For the third day in a row, Kyiv is under attack from Shahed barrage munitions. Last night there was a massive attack by Iranian drones. The drones came at the capital from different directions. About a dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed in Kyiv's airspace by air defense forces and equipment. We thank the guardians of our sky for their excellent work," the statement said.

Debris fell in the Darnitsa, Solomiansky, Shevchenko, Obolon, and Podil districts of the capital. They damaged residential buildings.

"Two people were injured in Darnytsia district: a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man (shrapnel wounds), they were hospitalized. In Shevchenkivskyi district, one person was rescued during the aftermath elimination," said Serhii Popko, head of the KCMA.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, a dead body was found in a residential building in the Podil district of the capital while extinguishing a fire.

