News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russian invaders shelled Kherson region 76 times in past day, two people were killed, - RMA

The army of the Russian Federation fired almost 500 projectiles on the territory of the Kherson region last day.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 76 shellings, firing 487 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, "Hrad" MLRS, aviation, LNG, IFV, and UAVs. The enemy fired 33 shells in the city of Kherson," the message says.

The Russian military took aim at the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region. Due to the Russian aggression, 2 people died, 3 more were injured.

