Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 236,040 people (+510 per day), 4,092 tanks, 4,425 artillery systems, 7,999 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of 13 July 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 236,040 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.07.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 23,66040 (+510) people were liquidated;

tanks - 4092 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7999 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 4425 (+23) units,

MLRS - 678 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 421 (+6) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 310 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 3752 (+26),

cruise missiles - 1271 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 6995 (+17) units,

special equipment - 652 (+5).

Also read: Russian general Tsokov was killed in Berdiansk, - Andriushchenko

"The data is being updated," the statement said.

