Number of occupiers in Mariupol and region is increasing, we know about 35,000 soldiers of Russian Federation, - Andriushchenko

Recently, the Russians have been bringing mobilized and contract workers to the training grounds of Mariupol, who, after a week of training, are thrown on "meat assaults" in the direction of Berdyansk or to the north.

Mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Espreso, Censor.NET reports.

"Actually, there are many bases of the occupiers in Mariupol and the region. If you count, up to 35,000 Russian soldiers are stationed on the territory of our city and region. Many of them are located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, for some reason they are very fond of recreation centers and boarding houses there. They borrowed everything they could, blocked people's access to the sea. There are at least three training grounds where enemy soldiers are trained. At one of the training grounds, which is on the border of the Berdyansk and Mariupol districts, Russian soldiers from the coast of the Sea of Azov and those brought in from the Berdyansk direction are being trained. There are indeed many occupiers, and recently their number has increased. We see that the Russian marines have entered, at least in terms of their uniforms and chevrons, they look like that, and they are based in one of the villages," he said.

Andryushchenko added that most of the time, "meat" is brought in, that is, mobilized or contract workers, who are kept for about a week at training grounds, and then thrown on all kinds of "meat assaults" either to the north or in the direction of Berdiansk. The total number of the enemy is preserved, but he has a constant rotation.

Read more: Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko